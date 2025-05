A water line serving customers in Lawtell Water District #1 has broken, and repairs are underway as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the broken line affects about half the system, on the west end of Lawtell.

They say if your water is off Friday morning, it's because of the broken line. Crews are on the scene now.

When your water comes back on, you will be under a boil order, officials say. The west end of town will be under a boil order, they say.