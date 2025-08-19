Creole Culture Day set for October; volunteers needed

Creole Culture Day is set for October 4, and volunteers are needed for the event.

If you'd like to be a volunteer for the Annual Creole Culture day in Grand Coteau, click here.

"At Creole Culture Day, visitors are invited to step into this living tradition. The day begins early at 6:00 am with the butchering of the hog and continues as demonstrators prepare boudin, cracklins, and meats cooked over the fire pit. Guests can choose to take part hands-on — stirring, cutting, or learning the craft directly — or simply watch and take it in as spectators," the website states. "Either way, the goal is connection: to experience what your grandparents and great-grandparents once did, or to share it with children and grandchildren who have never seen it before. As it always was, the food prepared from the hog will be shared freely with the public — because this tradition has always been about community."

There are activities centered around food, Creole French, genealogy and other aspects of the culture.

"The boucherie at Creole Culture Day carries the permanent name of The Leonard Jones Sr. Boucherie, in honor of a man whose life reflected family, land, and culture. This naming is not a passing tribute, but a lasting reminder of why preservation matters," the website says. "His grandson, Jocorey Houston, now under 30 years old, has the knowledge and skill to lead a full boucherie of his own. That is the ultimate definition of culture preserved: a tradition handed down, still alive in the next generation."