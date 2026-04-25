Crash involving 18-wheeler caused traffic backup in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler caused a backup in traffic in Opelousas Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 49.

Both drivers were injured in the crash. The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital to be evaluated, while the driver of the other vehicle was more seriously injured, according to Opelousas Police Department. That driver was also taken to the hospital.

Traffic in the area was delayed while emergency personnel worked the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.