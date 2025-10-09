Crash in St. Landry Parish kills bicyclist

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

According to state police, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 68-year-old Dallas Pitre was riding a bicycle west in the eastbound lane of Highway 190 while a 2020 Ford commercial van was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, the van hit the bicycle.

Pitre, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, authorities say. The driver of the van was restrained and uninjured.

The driver of the van provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol was detected. A routine toxicology sample was collected from Pitre and submitted for analysis, officials report.

The crash remains under investigation.