Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Crash in St. Landry Parish kills bicyclist

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

According to state police, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 68-year-old Dallas Pitre was riding a bicycle west in the eastbound lane of Highway 190 while a 2020 Ford commercial van was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, the van hit the bicycle.

Pitre, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, authorities say. The driver of the van was restrained and uninjured.

The driver of the van provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol was detected. A routine toxicology sample was collected from Pitre and submitted for analysis, officials report.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.