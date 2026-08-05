CPPD looking for man accused of shooting his friend

Church Point Police are looking for a local man accused of shooting his friend during an armed robbery attempt.

Police say they were called to Richard Circle on July 31, and found a man had been shot in the stomach. The man had serious injuries, police say.

Following an investigation, police say the victim and the suspect were friends, but the suspect tried to rob his friend and the shooting happened during that incident.

Police allege that Dezryn Tyrell Freeman, 21, is the suspect in the case. They have warrants that accuse him of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to call the Church Point Police Department at 337 684-5455 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers.