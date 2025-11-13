Couple arrested, accused of shooting at garbage truck

An Opelousas couple have been booked into jail, accused of shooting at a garbage truck they thought was stealing their stuff.

Kevin Bergeron, 49, was booked with illegal use of weapons, and Lori Nichole Gautreaux, 40, was booked with principal to illegal use of weapons.

Deputies were called to the 7800 block of N. I-49 Service Road around 4:30 a.m. to investigate a complaint of tresspassing. Gautreaux allegedly told the dispatcher that if deputies didn't get there, they would begin shooting - and then the dispatcher heard gunfire.

Then another call came in, this one from the driver of a garbage truck who said that a man wearing only his underwear was shooting at him, and that man and a woman were blocking his only exit from the area.

The truck was there to pick up trash. The couple allegedly told deputies they thought someone was trying to steal their stuff.

That does not justify the use of a gun, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said; that's why the two were arrested and booked.

"The alleged actions of Bergeron and Gautreaux emphasize the importance of understanding the law involving the possession and use of firearms. We have highly-trained personnel on staff that stand ready to assist the public in receiving the proper training and education involving firearms," the sheriff said.