Community leader Alvin "Chubby" Haynes has died

Alvin "Chubby" Haynes Jr., owner of the Williams Funeral Home and a community leader in Opelousas, has died.

Haynes, 77, died Sunday at his home.

There will be a celebration of life at noon on Friday, July 25, 2025 at Holy Ghost Parish Life Center in Opelousas. Visiting hours will be observed from 9:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Holy Ghost Parish Life Center. Rev. Justin Arockiasamy, S.V.D. will be the celebrant at the Mass of Christian burial.

Burial will follow in Serenity Memorial Park.

Here's his obituary:

Mr. Haynes was a man of deep faith, purpose, and service. His life’s work was more than a profession; it was a ministry. As President of Williams Funeral Home, Inc., President of Williams Funeral Home of Ville Platte, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Williams Progressive Life Insurance Company, he provided unwavering support and leadership to families. A devoted lifelong member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, he lived his faith not only in worship, but in service, offering compassion, dignity, and grace to every family he served.

Mr. Haynes also served proudly on the Board of Directors at American Bank, was a dedicated member of Keystone Lodge #196 Prince Hall Affiliated, Inseparable Friends Benevolent Society, former commissioner of the Port of Krotz Springs, a former member of Louisiana Funeral Directors & Morticians Association and a lifetime member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

He was known for his sharp suits, big heart, and unwavering commitment to excellence. A proud son of “The Hill,” Chubby loved the community of Opelousas deeply and poured into the people and the place that raised him. Though he may no longer walk among us, his “larger than life” spirit will forever echo through the halls of the funeral home, the city he loved, and the lives he touched.

His energetic spirit, his will to help others, and his legacy will live on through his wife, Mrs. Stephanie Batiste Haynes of Opelousas, LA; two children, Chandra Haynes Labrie and Alvin A. Haynes, III (Francella) both of Opelousas, LA; one brother, Vernon H. Haynes, Sr. (Joyce) of Opelousas, LA; a special friend who was raised like a brother, Joseph Singleton (Lillie) of Opelousas, LA; three stepchildren, Mark Richard of Jacksonville, FL, Quinton Richard (Kaysha) of Carencro, LA and Tyler Pruitt (Sage) of Elton, LA; four grandchildren, Ty Labrie, Dr. Peyton Haynes, PT, DPT, Leigh Labrie and Amyah Haynes all of Opelousas, LA; step grandchildren, Ryan Richard, Carson Richard, Gabrielle Richard, Sydney Richard, Jamerson Richard all of Carencro, LA, Kason Pruitt, Kalem Pruitt, Kolby Pruitt all of Elton, LA, Esme’ Richard and Anthony Richard both of Jacksonville, FL his mother-in-law, Elthia G. Batiste of Opelousas, LA; one brother-in-law, Christopher Wayne Batiste (Carol) of Opelousas, LA; four sisters-in-law, Barbara Haynes, Evette Haynes, Linda Herbert (Bryan) all of Opelousas, LA and Melissa Williams (Robert) of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Welcoming him into eternal rest are his parents, Alvin A. Haynes, Sr. & Frances Emerson Haynes; two brothers, Karl Ray Haynes, Sr. and Gregory G. Haynes, Sr.; one nephew, Ron Haynes; one great nephew, Keon Haynes; a special friend who was like a brother, Gerald Jackson and his father-in-law, Allen Joseph Batiste.

