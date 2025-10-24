Community celebrates hope and healing at Opelousas General’s Pink Luncheon

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The community came together today to celebrate strength and survivorship at Opelousas General Health System’s 18th Annual Pink Luncheon and Breast Cancer Survivor Style Show.

Held at the Evangeline Downs Event Center, the event featured keynote speaker and survivor Megan Begnaud, who shared her journey after being diagnosed just one week before her 30th birthday.

KATC’s Jazmin Thibodeaux co-hosted alongside Opelousas native Ian Auzenne as survivors modeled fashions from JC Penney in a celebration of hope and healing.

The event marks 18 years of Opelousas General providing free mammograms for underinsured women, continuing its mission to promote early detection and women’s health across Acadiana.