Collage workshop held as part of Opelousas Museum's 'Where We Live' exhibit

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Museum held the latest workshop as part of their 'Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods' exhibit Saturday.

Local art instructor Ke'Shawn Collins led this collage workshop, where neighbors had the chance to create art using Louisiana photos, maps and other media, while having a discussion about culture and community.

"Today, we have a project. We're doing a collage of our neighborhood, so how our neighborhood shaped us and made us the person that we are today and what we like about Louisiana because Louisiana has so much to offer," Collins said. "So many famous people came from Louisiana, and so many people, in general, that have rich inheritance and history within Louisiana that made them today."

The 'Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods' project is meant to raise the voices of neighbors by sharing their perspective of the city. Multiple workshops, like this one, are being held as part of that project.