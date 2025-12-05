Clifton and Cleveland Chenier mural to be unveiled in Sunset

Sunset's newest mural honoring zydeco legends Clifton and Cleveland Chenier and their connection to the Rubboard Capitol of the World will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 12.

Following opening remarks at 3:30 p.m., there will be a performance by Creole musician Jeffery Broussard. C.J. Chenier, Clifton’s son, helped select the mural and will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting. Following the event, guests are invited to wine and refreshments.

The mural ─ named “At Sunset” ─ was designed and painted by artists Liz and Jed Cornett of Forest Hill, Louisiana, after an application process. With a stylized sunset as a backdrop, the mural depicts Clifton and Cleveland Chenier playing the piano accordion and rubboard. The colorful tribute will be a featured stop on the Louisiana Music Trail.

The mural arrives just in time to send off the Year of Chenier, the 100th anniversary of Clifton Chenier’s birth. The unveiling coincides with Clifton’s death anniversary, December 12, 1987, and serves as one of many events throughout 2025 that celebrate Chenier’s impact on zydeco music and Louisiana history, according to St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission.

According to Herman Fuselier, executive director for the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, “The centennial of the birth of the King of Zydeco has been celebrated from San Diego to Savannah, Ga. – and beyond. It’s gratifying to have another community in Chenier’s home, St. Landry Parish, honor his legacy. It’s also appropriate, since Sunset is the Rubboard Capital of the World. Willie Landry of Sunset designed the first rubboard with Clifton and his brother Cleveland. Willie's son, Tee Don, continues to manufacture the iconic instrument to this day. The mural helps preserve that important history.”

The mural was made possible by the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development and its agencies and programs, including the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, Louisiana Cultural Districts Program, Louisiana Division of the Arts, and Louisiana Music Program, with additional support from the Town of Sunset, the Sunset Cultural District, the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, and the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The event will be held at The Funky Flea, located at 829 Napoleon Avenue in Sunset.

For more information about this event and things to do in Sunset, visit CajunTravel.com.