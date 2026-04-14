City truck broadsides school bus

Opelousas Police say no injuries were reported after a city truck hit a school bus Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of I-49 South Service Road and Laurent Street.

OPD says their preliminary investigation indicates the city truck was traveling east on Laurent Street, failed to yield while turning onto the Service Road and struck the side of the school bus.

At the time of the crash, there were five students on the school bus. No injuries were reported at the scene. However, one student was later transported to a local hospital as a precaution after being shaken up by the incident, a release from OPD says.

The Opelousas Police Department is continuing to investigate this matter.

"Chief Graig LeBlanc and the Opelousas Police Department are thankful that no serious injuries were reported and remind all motorists to use caution and remain alert when approaching intersections, especially when school buses are present," the release states.

