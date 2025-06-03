City of Opelousas launches information dashboard for residents

Opelousas citizens now have a quick and easy way to get updates on city projects, public works issues and city finances.

The Opelousas.la Dashboard will feature:



Financial Updates: Monthly reporting of revenues and departmental expenses

Public Works Reports: Timely updates on potholes, streetlight maintenance, water leaks, sewer repairs, and more

Citywide Project Updates: Monthly progress reports on water and sewer rehabilitation, street resurfacing, stadium renovations, and the library/community center

FAQs & Resources: Quick answers to frequently asked questions from residents

Mayor Julius Alsandor issued a public statement today acknowledging past shortcomings in city communication and outlining bold steps to improve transparency and accessibility for all Opelousas residents.

“As your mayor, I take full responsibility for the lack of consistent communication in our city. The buck stops with me,” Mayor Alsandor stated. “Moving forward, we are implementing systems and processes designed to keep you informed about both our progress and the significant challenges our city faces.”The mayor noted that while the presence of work crews—such as those repairing roads, sewer lines, and water mains—was intended to signal progress, Opelousas residents deserved clearer, more direct updates.

“In hindsight, I recognize that these updates should have been brought into our homes and neighborhoods through more effective and accessible communication,” Alsandor said. “There was never any ill intent, and I remain committed to listening to your feedback at every step.”

In response, the City of Opelousas is proud to announce the launch of the Opelousas.la Dashboard, a new online portal designed to centralize city updates and improve transparency, a release states.

“I encourage all residents to continue sharing your needs and concerns with the administration and the City Council,” said Mayor Alsandor. “Thank you for your patience, your prayers, and your partnership as we build a stronger, more connected Opelousas.”

For more information, visit www.opelousas.la [opelousas.la].