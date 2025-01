OPELOUSAS, La. — The city of Opelousas has issued a boil advisory for Opelousas General Health System South Campus and Clos du Bois subdivision due to a water line puncture.

The water line was damaged by a contractor working in the area on Monday and resulted in a loss of water and water pressure.

The advisory is in effect until further notice. Residents in this area should boil their water for one full minute before drinking it, using it for cooking or brushing teeth.