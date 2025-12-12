Church Point's Bourgeois puts end to cold streak

LAS VEGAS – Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage has quite the resume: a two-time PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year that finished second three times and was also a three-time Bareback Horse of the National Finals Rodeo.

Waylon Bourgeois has the distinction for being the last cowboy to ever ride award-winning horse. Bourgeois rode the big, powerful bay for 85.5 points to finish fourth during Wednesday’s seventh round, collecting $15,377 because of it.

“That was a special night for me,” said Bourgeois, 26, of Church Point, Louisiana. “That horse has been to the NFR 19 times and is a horse of the year and reserve horse of the year. What a great horse. To be able to get on him for his last day is pretty special. I’ll remember that forever.”

The money will be spent, and the buckles will tarnish, but memories like that are meant for a lifetime. It was also a big night for Bourgeois, started off hot but went on a cold plunge for three rounds leading up to Wednesday night.

“This is 10 nights of fun,” he said. “We get a little sore, but we knocked some of the soreness out and got back at them.”

The soreness might be coming back a little. Full Baggage has been considered one of the greatest bucking horses in rodeo for some times. Ten years ago, he was overpowering some cowboys. The big gelding still has that way about him at nearly 24 years old.

“He hit me pretty hard in the back the first two jumps, and I knew it was go-time after that,” Bourgeois said. “I just kept setting my feet and going at him.”

With three nights remaining on the season, Bourgeois has earned $96,150 at the NFR, pushing his annual salary to $234,014. It’s been a memorable campaign.

“I’m glad I’ve had that week, because I’ve got a house to remodel,” he said with a laugh. “I’m super blessed. All I can do is thank God for getting me hear, keeping me healthy through seven rounds and trusting me to get through 10."