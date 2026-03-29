Chefs battle it out to be named the Crawfish Etouffee World Champion

EUNICE, La. — The 39th annual World Championship Crawfish Etouffee Cook-off was held in Eunice Saturday.

Dozens of teams competed for the title and trophy of Crawfish Etouffee Champion, but really the winners were those in attendance, who had the chance to sample each etouffee while connecting with the community.

"The best part to me every event is to meet new people, introduce them to our food, our product and to see that face when they try it, and you get that direct feedback over the table. There's nothing better than that," said Rusty Noel, competitor and owner of Rusty's Seasoning for Every Stuff. "You can call us out for awards and everything, but that direct feedback from people, that's everything to us."

The party kept going after the cook-off over at Lakeview Park and Beach, where Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns led a dance in the barn.