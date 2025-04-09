Celebrating Organ Donors: A Story of Life, Hope, and Gratitude at Opelousas General Health

At Opelousas General Health, a special event was held to honor those who have received life-saving organ transplants, shining a light on the incredible impact of organ donation.

Among the stories shared, two powerful personal experiences stood out, highlighting the resilience, generosity, and deep gratitude of transplant recipients.

One of the honorees, Audrey Lanclos, shared a story of her journey to receiving a kidney transplant. When Audrey first began experiencing kidney problems, she was pregnant and assumed that the issues were simply a result of her pregnancy. However, just six months after giving birth to her daughter, Audrey received a heartbreaking diagnosis: Glomerulonephritis, a severe kidney disease.

“When you’re young, everything is good, and you never think anything bad will ever happen," said Lanclos. As I traveled to New Orleans for surgery, I never lost faith.”

Six months after being diagnosed with idiopathic cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes heart failure, Mark Nelson received a life-saving heart transplant. As he recovered, Mark reflected on the deep emotional connection he felt with the family who had lost their son, the person whose heart now beats within him.

“I have a real strong bond with that family,” said Mark. “I flew them here to Louisiana to meet me. I want to help heal that permanent scar that they have from losing their son.”

Lanclos expressed her unwavering gratitude and desire to give back in the future. “Whatever they can take from me that they can use, they are welcome to it,” said Lanclos.

