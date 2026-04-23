Carencro man accused of child sex abuse at treatment center

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have booked a Carencro man on child sex abuse charges.

Donald Andrew Auzenne II, 26, was booked with three counts felony indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts felony sexual battery.

The investigation began back in September, when an area treatment center called to report that three children younger than 17 years had reported improper conduct involving Auzenne, who was employed at the center.

"This was a lengthy investigation that involved the assistance from the treatment center staff and administrator along with the invaluable assistance from Hearts of Hope staff," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. "Together they pieced together what is believed to be the various alleged acts and their timeframe of occurrence. An arrest warrant was secured for Auzenne, who had ceased to work for the center since September 7, 2025. Auzenne surrendered himself and has since bonded out.”

Sheriff Guidroz concludes, “This alleged act is reprehensible, it involves young people struggling with their own difficulties, yet preyed upon by someone responsible for their care and safety. Justice shall be served.”

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.