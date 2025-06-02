Car show, Touch-a-Truck event set in Eunice

The City of Eunice announces the return of one of its Spring Into Summer Car Show & Touch-A-Truck, taking place Saturday, June 7, 2025, in the heart of downtown Eunice.

This FREE, family-friendly event promises a full day of fun, food, and festivities for all ages. Classic car lovers and curious kids alike will have something to get excited about, organizers say.

For more info, check out the Eunice Main Street Facebook page here.

🚗 Classic Car & Truck Show

Classic car and truck enthusiasts from across the region will gather to show off their prized vehicles in a can’t-miss show. Registration for participants is $30, which includes:



An exclusive event t-shirt

A commemorative dash plate keepsake

A chance to win one of 120 awards, generously sponsored by local Eunice businesses

"Come stroll through a vibrant lineup of beautifully restored and custom rides, and enjoy the sights and sounds of vintage horsepower. The show will be centered along Park Avenue and surrounding areas," a release states.

🚜 Touch-A-Truck Experience

Kids and families are invited to get up close and hands-on with all kinds of big rigs, emergency vehicles, tractors, and trucks at the Touch-A-Truck event, held near City Hall on the south side of Park Avenue.

🕙 Event Time: 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM

"This interactive experience gives kids the chance to climb aboard and explore the very vehicles that serve and support our community every day," a release states.

🍔 Vendors, Shopping, and Live Music

Downtown Eunice will be buzzing with even more to enjoy:

