Cankton under boil advisory due to low pressure

Posted at 8:57 AM, Jan 16, 2024
CANKTON, La. — The town of Cankton is under a boil-water advisory due to low water pressure, according to Cankton City Hall.

The boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

It was recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or food rinsing by the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one (1) full minute. The one minute begins after the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.)

Again, be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.

