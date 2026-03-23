Building Improvement Grant Program Now Open

Business owners and commercial property owners located within the Opelousas Downtown Development District are now invited to apply for funding through the 2026 Building Improvement Grant (BIG) program. This year’s funding cycle will give priority consideration to existing businesses seeking to enhance or rehabilitate their buildings.

The BIG program supports projects that improve the appearance, functionality, and long-term preservation of downtown commercial structures, according to a spokesperson for St. Landry Economic Development. By encouraging reinvestment in historic buildings, the program aims to strengthen Opelousas’ cultural identity, stimulate private investment, and create a more vibrant and welcoming downtown environment. The initiative is made possible through a partnership between the City of Opelousas, the Opelousas Downtown Development District, and Opelousas Main Street. Funding for the grant program is provided by the Opelousas Downtown Development District.

The BIG program operates as a reimbursement grant, requiring a dollar-for-dollar match from recipients. Applicants may request up to $10,000 in funding, with the requirement that the business or property owner invests an equal or greater amount in the project.

Eligible work includes, but is not limited to:

• Restoration of historic building features

• Window and door repairs

• Masonry and roof rehabilitation

• Interior improvements such as wall, flooring, and ceiling repairs

• Plumbing updates related to building functionality

Completed applications are due April 30, 2026, and may be emailed to brittanyc@stlandryed.com or delivered in person to:

Opelousas Downtown Development District

Attn: Brittany Cretchain

5367 I-49 Service Rd

Opelousas, LA 70570

Applications submitted by mail must be postmarked no later than April 30, 2026.

