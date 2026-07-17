Breaux Bridge man arrested for St. Landry Parish homicide

OPELOUSAS, La. — A 27-year-old Breaux Bridge man has been arrested in a three-year-old homicide case.

Sherman Joseph Zenon was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, according to a spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

On November 17, 2023, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrived on the scene of a suspicious death in the 200 block of Dynasty Lane in Opelousas, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz reports. LaQuanda R. Guillory was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"Over the three-year investigation, there have been many confusing and contradictory statements and admissions made,” Sheriff Guidroz said. “Through the laborious sifting of the various statements, detailed information gleaned from the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory and other information, an arrest warrant was obtained and executed on Zenon.”

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app, or dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.