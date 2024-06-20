BOLO: St. Landry deputies searching for truck and trailer

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking citizens to be on the lookout for the rig belonging to a Sunset-based landscape company.

Thieves took the set up of Abshire Brother Lawn & Landscape Wednesday night from the Roxan Road area in Sunset.

Stolen was a 2003 Chevy Pickup White in color bearing LA 28 Z652563, and also a 2024 buck dandy trailer Red in color bearing LA 28 J234959, equipped with weed eater and blower racks, which included three Lawn Mowers, Weed eaters and Blowers all Red in color.

Here are some pictures:

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.

Here's the Crime Stoppers post: