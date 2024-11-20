Boil water advisory issued for Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Opelousas, effective immediately. Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth until further notice.

The advisory, announced Wednesday by Mayor Julius Alsandor, will remain in effect until the city rescinds it. Officials recommend boiling water for at least one minute to ensure it is safe for consumption.

City officials are addressing the situation and will provide updates as they become available.