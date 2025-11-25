Boil advisory issued for entire Town of Sunset

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Town of Sunset has issued a boil water advisory for all customers after a major water line rupture on Monday.

Residents are asked to boil any water intended for consumption for one full minute in a clean container. The minute begins after the water reaches a rolling boil.

Water should be boiled before using it for:

• drinking

• cooking or food prep

• making ice

• brushing teeth

• washing produce

• preparing infant formula

Bathing and showering are safe, but officials advise avoiding swallowing water.

The advisory will remain in place until water samples can be collected, tested and cleared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The town says updates will be shared as soon as new information becomes available.