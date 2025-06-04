Boil advisory continues in Grand Coteau

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A boil advisory remains in effect this week for the Town of Grand Coteau as water testing continues following a recent disruption in the public water system.

According to Supervisor Paul Prejean of the Grand Coteau Water District, water samples have been sent for testing. The advisory could stay in place for three to four more days, depending on lab results and health safety standards.

While the advisory remains active, residents are urged to boil water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or preparing food.

No additional details have been released about the cause of the disruption, but officials say they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Updates will be shared once the advisory is lifted.