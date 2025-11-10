Blue Tarp Program applications open for St. Landry this month

The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) will begin accepting applications for the Louisiana Blue Tarp Program - CENLA beginning Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM, to Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM, for St. Landry and Jackson Parishes.

In-Person Application Opportunity (St. Landry Parish)

Applications will be accepted in-person from 8:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Monday, November 17, 2025 at the historic theater and event venue Delta Grand located at 120 S. Market St., Opelousas, LA 70570.

In-Person Application Opportunity (Jackson Parish)

Applications will be accepted in-person from 8:30 AM until 1:00 PM on Monday, November 17, 2025 at the Jonesboro Town Hall located at 128 Allen Ave., Jonesboro, LA 71251.

Email & Mail Options for Application Submittals

Applications can be submitted by email or by mail during the full duration of the application period which extends from Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM to Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM. Mailed applications must be postmarked between Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM and Friday, November 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM in order to be considered.

Applications along with required documentation can be emailed to: bluetarpcenla@lhc.la.gov.

Completed applications and required documents may also be mailed to the following address:

Louisiana Housing Corporation

Disaster Recovery Department—Louisiana Blue Tarp Program-CENLA

2415 Quail Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

NOTE: Applications received before 8:00 AM on Monday, November 17, 2025 or after 4:30 PM on Friday, November 21, 2025 will not be considered.

About the Program

The Louisiana Blue Tarp Program provides financial assistance in the form of a grant to cover the costs of needed roof repairs and/or replacement for owner-occupied homes. Qualifying homeowners will be eligible to receive Louisiana Blue Tarp funds as a grant not to exceed $15,000.00. All applicants receiving grant funds will be required to sign a grant agreement to include restrictions preventing the sale of the property for a period of two years. If sold within two years, the recipient will be required to reimburse to LHC the full amount of funding received through the Louisiana Blue Tarp Program.

Qualifications for the LA Blue Tarp Program include:

Applicants must be the legal owner and primary resident of the property that is subject to roof repair

Property must be located in St. Landry or Jackson Parish

Eligible applicants must have a household income at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Condominiums, Duplexes, and Townhouses are not eligible to participate in the program

The application form is accessible on the LHC website at https://www.lhc.la.gov/bluetarp [lhc.la.gov]. You can also access the application by clicking the button below. If you need assistance or have questions, please contact bluetarpcenla@lhc.la.gov.