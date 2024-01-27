Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; troopers are asking for tips

A Port Barre man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike near Port Barre Friday night.

Daniel Craig Leger, 54, was riding his bicycle on La. 103 near Alex Stoute Road, which is north of Port Barre. When he was traveling on the highway around 8:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling behind him hit his bike, troopers say. Leger was ejected from the bike. He was transported to a hospital, where he died, troopers say.

The initial investigation revealed Leger was traveling north on LA 103 near the fog line when his bicycle was struck from behind by an unknown northbound vehicle. The unknown vehicle continued northbound on LA 103 as it fled from the scene. Leger was wearing dark-colored clothing, and the bicycle was equipped with a red flashing LED light, troopers say.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

Troopers urge anyone with any information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency. No piece of information should be considered insignificant.

In addition to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm [dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov] or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Troop I has investigated 2 fatal crashes resulting in 2 deaths so far this year.