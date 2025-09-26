Bicyclist dies after crash in Eunice

EUNICE, La. — A bicyclist has died after a crash in Eunice, according to Louisiana State Police.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a bicyclist on Highway 190 near Eastpark Drive. Michael Fontenot, 54, of Eunice, died at the scene, state police report.

According to the preliminary investigation, Fontenot was traveling east on the left shoulder of Highway 190 while on a bicycle. At the same time, a 2020 Acura TLX was proceeding east in the left lane. For reasons that are still under investigation, Fontenot made a U-turn from the shoulder into the left lane of travel and was hit by the Acura.

The Acura driver was not suspected of impairment and voluntarily provided a breath sample that showed no alcohol was detected. Officials say a standard toxicology sample was collected from Fontenot and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.