BeauBassin Farm & Gardens celebrates open house & ribbon cutting

SUNSET, La. — BeauBassin Farm & Gardens hosted its Open House and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, welcoming community leaders, industry professionals, media partners, and guests from across Acadiana.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and positive feedback we received,” said Kenny Arceneaux, founder of BeauBassin Farm & Gardens. “This property has been a labor of love, and it was truly special to share it with the community and see so many people connect with what we’ve built here.”

Held in partnership with One Acadiana, as well as St. Landry Chamber of Commerce and Carencro Business Association, the event marked a milestone for BeauBassin as it officially opened its gates to the public as a destination for weddings, private events, overnight stays and curated experiences. Attendees were invited to explore the property’s grounds, gardens, and event spaces.