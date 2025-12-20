Basile man dies from injuries in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — A Basile man died from his injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Thursday afternoon.

Larry Guidry, 84, of Basile was pulling out of a private driveway and turning left onto Louisiana Highway 190 near Lee Street when he failed to yield and was hit by a vehicle traveling east on the highway. That happened around 1 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Guidry was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The other driver was left with minor injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating the crash.