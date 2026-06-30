AVOAD Disaster Assistance application now open for St. Landry Parish

If you had damage from the recent flooding in St. Landry Parish, you now can request assistance from the Catholic Charities of Acadiana's Disaster Recovery Program.

The application is the request that's sued in all disasters by the team of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Love Acadiana, and Acadiana Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD).

To request disaster assistance through Acadiana VOAD for St. Landry Parish, click here and fill out the form: https://www.tfaforms.com/5131967 [tfaforms.com] [url.avanan.click]

