Authorities searching for an escaped inmate in St. Landry Parish

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in St. Landry Parish.

The Opelousas Police Department, in conjunction with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, is actively searching for escaped inmate Bryan Mickens, who was in the custody of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe that Mickens may currently be in or around the Opelousas area, and the public is being asked to remain alert and report any possible sightings immediately.

Description:

Name: Bryan Mickens

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 250 lbs

Race/Sex: Black Male

Age: 48 years old

Date of Birth: 12/20/1977

Authorites say Mickens should be considered dangerous. Do not approach him if seen.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).

All calls will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.