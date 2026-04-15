Attorney for arrested Opelousas officer issues statement

Last week, Opelousas Police Officer Yolanda Lewis was one of several public officials arrested in a State Police probe accusing them of sharing information with unauthorized people.

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On Wednesday, Baton Rouge criminal defense attorney Harry L. Daniels III issued the following statement:

“Officer Yolanda Lewis is an innocent woman who has dedicated twenty years of her life to protecting and serving the citizens of Opelousas and St. Landry Parish. She has spent more than twelve of those years as a School Resource Officer at Opelousas Senior High and Opelousas Junior High School, and as a D.A.R.E. officer at Creswell Elementary — pouring herself into the lives of young people in this community.

"Officer Lewis has been a pillar of this community, and she will remain one.

"She maintains her innocence in the face of these allegations and is fully cooperating with authorities. She is not running from this process — she is walking through it with her head held high, confident that the truth will prevail.

"Officer Lewis is prepared to fight these charges to the fullest extent of the law. She is constitutionally presumed innocent. We ask the public to reserve judgment until all facts are heard in a court of law. Her record of service speaks for itself, and she will not allow these accusations to define her or diminish the impact she has had on this community.”