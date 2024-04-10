At least one person injured in Wednesday morning weather

At least one person has been injured in the storms that passed through Acadiana Wednesday morning.

St. Landry Parish officials say a woman was at the Yambilee Building Wednesday and was in her car when a tree fell.

The woman was injured when the tree hit her car, officials say. KATC's Jazmin Thibodeaux will have more details at 5 and 6 pm.

We have multiple reports of downed trees and power lines across St. Landry Parish, which seems to be the hardest hit parish in Acadiana.

Officials reported Wednesday morning that 32,000 people in St. Landry Parish currently without power — 68% of the parish without power; 20 powerlines down north of Washington. State police is aware and en route and about 30 roads were blocked by downed trees.

Here's the list from St. Landry Parish Government:

Trees down:

182 Harry Guilbeau in Opelousas

Grand Marias Road in Leonville

Don Guilbeau Rd in Arnaudville

Mushroom Rd in Arnaudville

Judson Walsh Drive in Opelousas

School Rd in Lawtell

Borel Rd in Sunset

Edward Rd in Opelousas

Thelma Drive in Sunset

8 poles are down on Highway 10 — 2 miles north of I-49 in Lawtell

Powerlines Down:

Grolee and Raymond in Opelousas powerline down and debris

Auzenne Road in Leonville

Robert Daily Road in Sunset

Hypolite Miller Road in Sunset

Highway 90 near Chretien point in Opelousas

7315 Highway 105 Road Blockage in Krotz Springs

107 Normal LeJeune Road in Krotz Springs

5450 Highway 31 tree on road in Opelousas

Acadia Parish officials reported that most of the damage was located in the northeast corner of the parish, near the St. Landry Parish line. There were multiple reports of power lines and trees down north of Iota, Maxie and Branch.

As of Wednesday morning, we had no reports of injuries in Acadia Parish.