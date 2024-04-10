At least one person injured in Wednesday morning weather

At least one person has been injured in the storms that passed through Acadiana Wednesday morning.
St. Landry Parish officials say a woman was at the Yambilee Building Wednesday and was in her car when a tree fell.
The woman was injured when the tree hit her car, officials say. KATC's Jazmin Thibodeaux will have more details at 5 and 6 pm.
We have multiple reports of downed trees and power lines across St. Landry Parish, which seems to be the hardest hit parish in Acadiana.
Officials reported Wednesday morning that 32,000 people in St. Landry Parish currently without power — 68% of the parish without power; 20 powerlines down north of Washington. State police is aware and en route and about 30 roads were blocked by downed trees.
Here's the list from St. Landry Parish Government:
Trees down:
182 Harry Guilbeau in Opelousas
Grand Marias Road in Leonville
Don Guilbeau Rd in Arnaudville
Mushroom Rd in Arnaudville
Judson Walsh Drive in Opelousas
School Rd in Lawtell
Borel Rd in Sunset
Edward Rd in Opelousas
Thelma Drive in Sunset
8 poles are down on Highway 10 — 2 miles north of I-49 in Lawtell
Powerlines Down:
Grolee and Raymond in Opelousas powerline down and debris
Auzenne Road in Leonville
Robert Daily Road in Sunset
Hypolite Miller Road in Sunset
Highway 90 near Chretien point in Opelousas
7315 Highway 105 Road Blockage in Krotz Springs
107 Normal LeJeune Road in Krotz Springs
5450 Highway 31 tree on road in Opelousas
Acadia Parish officials reported that most of the damage was located in the northeast corner of the parish, near the St. Landry Parish line. There were multiple reports of power lines and trees down north of Iota, Maxie and Branch.
As of Wednesday morning, we had no reports of injuries in Acadia Parish.