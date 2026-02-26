Arrests made in connection to recent shootings in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to shootings that happened Wednesday night in Opelousas.

Those shootings happened on Shute and Short streets and in the area of Jefferson and Ballard Lane. Investigators believe these incidents are all related.

Detectives said the shooting on Shute Street stemmed from a dice game. A vehicle was leaving the area of the game, when a man identified as Kore Johnson fired multiple shots at the vehicle. No injuries were reported in this incident, but later that night, a second shooting in the area of Jefferson and Ballard Lane took place. Officers found an apartment with people inside, as well as two empty vehicles, had been hit and damaged by gunfire.

Tips from the community and surveillance videos helped investigators identify those involved in these incidents, including Johnson, who was also shown to be the person who shot at the occupied apartment. He has been arrested, facing the following charges:



Three counts of attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities

Mekilygn Walker was also identified to be involved in the incidents and has been arrested, facing the following charges:



Principal to attempted second-degree murder

Principal to aggravated criminal damage to property

Principal to illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities

A third person was also identified as the driver of the vehicle used in the shooting on Jefferson and Ballard Lane. Dakeithdien Jordan is at large and has a warrant for their arrest for the same charges as listed for Walker.

Police have also made a third arrest in the shooting that happened on Feb. 10 in the area of Truman and Mae streets. Cameran Vidito was arrested, facing the charge of illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators say they believe this development is connected to the other incidents that occurred Wednesday evening. They say these are active investigations, and additional arrests are possible.

Anyone with information on where Dakeithdien Jordan may be or any of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. All callers remain anonymous.