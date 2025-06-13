Arrest made in Wednesday slaying

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Port Barre man in connection with a Wednesday shooting death.

Deputies arrested Jared Eugene Wells, 23, and booked him with second degree murder and failure to render aid.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the call came in on June 11, and deputies and EMS were sent to the 1300 block of Jennings Road to investigate a shooting. They found that David Joachain, 54, who had died from a gunshot wound.

An investigation led them to Wells, the sheriff said. After a search warrant was executed, Wells was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.