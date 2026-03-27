Arrest made in Thursday night Opelousas shooting

The Opelousas Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person hospitalized.

Police arrested Joel Nimer following the shooting, which happened on Thursday at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Overton Street and Martel Street.

Nimer faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition remains unknown at this time, authorities say.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.