Arrest made in Opelousas shooting

The Opelousas Police Department has arrested a man on multiple charges in relation to a shooting that occurred on Trosclair Street.

According to police, a man had been shot and taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived. Investigators established that the victim had gone to a residence on Trosclair Street to visit his daughter. During the visit, an argument broke out between the victim and the child’s stepfather.

Officials say the suspect, identified as Christopher Robins, had retrieved a pistol and fired multiple shots at the victim, hitting him once. Two other people were also inside the victim’s car at the time of the incident, which resulted in the vehicle being hit by gunfire.

Christopher Robins was taken into police custody and is facing three counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.