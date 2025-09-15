Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arrest Made in Opelousas General Hospital Fire Incident

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Police have arrested a man accused of starting a fire at an Opelousas hospital.

On September 13, 2025, at 5:41 p.m., officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to Opelousas General Hospital South Campus regarding a fire reported in a bathroom attached to an emergency room, according to a spokesperson for the Department. Hospital staff observed smoke and quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread further.

No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, officers identified Gerald Bihm as the suspect. He was later located and taken into custody. Bihm was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the charge of aggravated arson.

This incident remains under investigation.  

