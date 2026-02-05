Arrest made in Opelousas domestic assault, vehicle arson

OPELOUSAS, La. — One man has been arrested in connection to an incident that occurred in January in Opelousas, when he is accused of assaulting a domestic partner before setting a vehicle on fire.

Levar Variet was wanted in connection to the incidents that happened on Jan. 31 in the 800 block of Lasatrapes Street. After the alleged assault and arson, which is said to have happened in the presence of a minor, Variet fled the scene.

Officers with the Broussard Police Department apprehended Variet after a brief vehicle pursuit and brought him into custody on Feb. 3. He was being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center but has since been transferred to the St. Landry Parish Jail, where he was booked facing the following charges:

