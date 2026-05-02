Arrest made in East and Madison Streets shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — One person is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened on East and Madison Streets in Opelousas.

Opelousas Police Department is still investigating the incident as detectives gather evidence and conduct interviews.

No other information is available at this time, but we will update with any further details.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.