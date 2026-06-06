Arrest made in crash that killed Opelousas teen

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Two people were arrested Saturday in connection a crash that killed 18-year-old Marlee Norse of Opelousas on April 24.

Two drivers involved in the crash, 20-year-old Zayd Parra of Opelousas and 38-year-old Benjamin Daigle, were impaired at the time of the incident, indicated by the results of their toxicology analyses. Louisiana State Police Troop I obtained arrest warrants for both drivers, and they were arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Parra is now facing the following charges:



Vehicular homicide

Vehicular negligent injuring (two counts)

Failure to yield

Daigle faces the following charge:



DWI first offense with child endangerment

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 35 near Highway 358 in St. Landry Parish. Parra was stopped on Highway 358, while Daigle was stopped on Highway 35, attempting to turn left onto Highway 358. A third vehicle was traveling south of Highway 35. Parra failed to yield to that vehicle and entered the intersection, hitting the third vehicle, then driving into a ditch. The other vehicle continued forward and hit Daigle.

Norse sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Parra and the passengers in their vehicle sustained major injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Daigle and the passengers in his car sustained minor injuries and were also taken to a local hospital. The driver and passengers of the third vehicle did not report any injuries.