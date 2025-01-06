Arrest in Larry Street shooting

A 19-year-old accused in the November shooting of another person on Larry Street has been arrested in Point Coupee Parish.

Travion Anthony Williams Jones was arrested on a warrant accusing him of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Jones is accused in the November 18 shooting on Larry Street in Opelousas. Police found a man shot in the face; he was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Opelousas Police developed Jones as a suspect, and they obtained the warrant. He was arrested in Point Coupee Parish and will be transported back to St. Landry Parish later, officials say.

