Arnaudville man convicted of child sex abuse charges

Last week, a jury convicted 73-year-old Arnaudville man on multiple child sex abuse charges involving two young victims.

The crimes happened in 2022, the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office tells us.

Jack Joseph Ray Sr. of Arnaudville was convicted after just a few hours of deliberation. The charges were two counts indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts molestation of juveniles, two counts sexual battery of a juvenile and one count aggravated crime against nature.

District Attorney Chad Pitre said "these cases are often the hardest to prove, but with the collaborative effort of Assistant District Attorney Katie Ryan, Arnaudville Police Department, Hearts of Hope, and the Department of Family Services, we were able to bring this matter to justice.”

Ray's sentencing date is set for August 1.