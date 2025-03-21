Arnaudville man booked with cockfighting

An Arnaudville man has been booked with cockfighting after an investigation.

Shannon James Menard, 53, was booked with cockfighting, records show.

St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard tells KATC that his arrest followed an investigation by parish animal control officers, who got a tip of cockfighting near Arnaudville.

The officers got video that allegedly shows Menard fighting roosters in his yard, so they obtained a search warrant. That was executed on Tuesday, when investigators found several items associated with cockfighting, including spurs that are attached to the birds and syringes and drugs used to inject the birds. Those drugs are being tested, Bellard said.

The officers also seized a trailer that had the roosters in it, and they seized all of the roosters who were old enough to fight.

"He really had a little bit of everything associated with rooster fighting," Bellard said.

The birds are in the custody of animal control now, and they'll stay there until the case is complete, Bellard said; that's when a decision will be made about what happens to them.

It wasn't immediately clear if Menard has an attorney yet.