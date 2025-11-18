Arnaudville man booked in child sexual assault

An Arnaudville man has been booked in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

Alexander James Landry, 31, was booked with second-degree rape and aggravated crime against nature.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says the investigation began in September, when deputies received a report of a sexual assault of a child younger than 14 years old. They launched an investigation, which allegedly found that Landry started inappropriate contact with the juvenile in August. Investigators searched social media records linked to Landry as well.

“Every credible report of inappropriate activity with juveniles will be investigated utilizing every method and resource available to us," Guidroz said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.