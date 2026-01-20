Arnaudville man accused of multiple counts of child sex abuse

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — An Arnaudville man has been arrested on multiple counts of child sex abuse, and his wife allegedly knew about it.

The minor reported an inappropriate sexual act to a school counselor, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz. The counselor immediately notified the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Blain Lalonde, 47 years old, was arrested on multiple charges, including sexual battery and first-degree rape.

The investigation by the Juvenile Detectives in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) revealed that the abuse went on for years and that the wife, Wendy Lalonde, 46, knew of the acts and failed to report them to the proper authorities, stated Guidroz. She was arrested on charges of failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Sheriff Guidroz added, “We want to thank the school counselor and the staff of the DCFS for their intervention and assistance in this investigation. I strongly encourage anyone with information of any possible abuse notify the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately. Your rapid intervention is absolutely critical in these cases.”

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.