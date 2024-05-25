Accidental discharge of firearm kills Opelousas man

OPELOUSAS, La. — The accidental discharge of a firearm resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man in Opelousas on Saturday morning, according to the Opelousas Police Department (OPD).

OPD was notified by Opelousas General Hospital South Campus that a victim had arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound shortly after 6 am on May 25, 2024. Opelousas Police say officers responded quickly and identified the location of the incident as the 100 block of Willard Lane.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim, Isaiah Johnson, was in a room with 19-year-old Kylan Malone when the firearm in Malone's possession discharged, fatally wounding Johnson.

Malone has been booked on the following charges: Negligent Homicide and Obstruction of Justice.

"Our thoughts are with the Johnson family as they navigate through this incredibly difficult period," said Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc.

Gun Safety Tips:

In light of this incident, Opelousas Police would like to remind everyone of some essential gun safety tips to help prevent such tragedies:



Always Treat a Gun as if it is Loaded: Never assume a firearm is unloaded.

Always check and double-check.

Keep Your Finger Off the Trigger: Do not touch the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

Point the Gun in a Safe Direction: Always ensure the muzzle is pointed in a direction where an accidental discharge would not cause injury.

Store Guns Safely: Keep firearms unloaded and locked up when not in use. Use a gun safe or a lockable cabinet, and ensure that ammunition is stored separately.

Educate Everyone in the Household: Ensure that everyone in the home understands and follows gun safety rules. Never leave firearms unattended where they can be accessed by children or unauthorized individuals.

Regularly Check Firearms: Ensure that all firearms are in good working condition and are properly maintained.

"The Opelousas Police Department is committed to promoting gun safety to prevent future accidents," said Joe Anderson, Public Information Officer. "We urge all gun owners to take these tips seriously and to always prioritize safety."

For more information, contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-250.