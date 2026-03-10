Acadiana Workforce Solutions hosting career job fair expos in Opelousas and Lafayette

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Acadiana Workforce Solutions is teaming up with local partners to connect community members with jobs and training opportunities through two upcoming Career Club Job Fair Expos.

The events, scheduled in Opelousas and Lafayette, are designed to help people explore career paths, meet with employers who are hiring, and access education and career resources.

Keithen Domingue with Acadiana Workforce Solutions said the events benefit both job seekers and the broader community.

"We're gonna definitely have some people there that are looking to do some hiring and so it helps the workforce strengthen their staffing, and then also for the ones, the participants that are looking to be hired, it helps them, it strengthens the economy, it puts money in their families' pockets, and so it's very important that we have events like this and many more to come because it helps prepare the community to make it a vibrant and more stronger community," Domingue said.

The first event will be held Saturday, March 21, 2026 at the Opelousas Housing Authority.

A second job fair is scheduled for March 30, 2026, at The Hub in Lafayette, where employers, training programs, and career coaches will be available to help job seekers take the next step.

