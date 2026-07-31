A St. Landry man sentenced in Texas crime spree

A Sunset man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in federal prison for a violent crime spree in the Eastern District of Texas

U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs of the Eastern District of Texas made the announcement.

Bracelon Armon Charles, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted carjacking; carjacking; Hobbs Act robbery; and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and was sentenced to 308 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on July 30, 2026.

According to information presented in court, on October 6-7, 2023, Charles and a juvenile engaged in a violent crime spree that included the attempted carjacking of a vehicle in Beaumont, the shooting of the vehicle’s owner, another carjacking in Port Arthur, and an attempted armed robbery of a convenience store in Beaumont.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Beaumont Police Department; the Port Arthur Police Department; and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy Coleman.